Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Jabil posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $308,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

