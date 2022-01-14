iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.10

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 37506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,346,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,432,000 after purchasing an additional 793,783 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $123,422,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,207 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

