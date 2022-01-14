iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $211.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $204.84 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

