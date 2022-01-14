iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Raised by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 5.1% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after buying an additional 766,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after buying an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,440,000 after buying an additional 157,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,472,000 after buying an additional 45,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.68. 281,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,751. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.89 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.52 and a 200-day moving average of $162.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

