iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $742,000.

Shares of SMIN stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13.

