iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 121,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,646,051 shares.The stock last traded at $23.90 and had previously closed at $23.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWH. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2,174.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 237,949 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 130.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 582,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 330,082 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 79.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 189,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 84,067 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

