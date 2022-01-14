iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 15,991 shares.The stock last traded at $69.81 and had previously closed at $69.06.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,437,000.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.