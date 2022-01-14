iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG)’s stock price were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.62. Approximately 2,229 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 8.74% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.