iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 144,155 shares.The stock last traded at $85.89 and had previously closed at $85.98.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

