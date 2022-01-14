iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $21,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

USMV opened at $77.91 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89.

