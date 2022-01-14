iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.30

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.30 and last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 915,248 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,343,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,424.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 116,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 115,328 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 114,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,119,000.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.