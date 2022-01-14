iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.61 and last traded at $127.59. Approximately 564,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,195,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.39.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.97.

