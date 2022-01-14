iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.92.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.21. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

