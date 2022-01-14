iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives “Negative” Rating from OTR Global

OTR Global reiterated their negative rating on shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.22.

IQ opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.78.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 95.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 666,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth $16,222,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

