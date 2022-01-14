iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target Cut to $4.80

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its target price dropped by analysts at HSBC from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IQ. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.87.
Shares of IQ stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.78. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
