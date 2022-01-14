iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target Cut to $4.80

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its target price dropped by analysts at HSBC from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IQ. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.78. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

