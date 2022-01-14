Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Position Increased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invitae worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 32.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,194. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.