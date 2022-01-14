Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,773 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,022% compared to the average volume of 782 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

Shares of SNCR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.33. 630,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,250. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

