Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 20,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 139,953 shares of company stock worth $477,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the third quarter worth $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 69.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

