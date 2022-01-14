Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.46. 5,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,224. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWP. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1,568.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.