Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,065. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $157.74 and a 1-year high of $202.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.90.

