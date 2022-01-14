Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stake Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $25.40 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

