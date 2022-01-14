Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.44. 1,067,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,306,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $11,069,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 160.3% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 409,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 252,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 258.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 129,426 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $1,614,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 606.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 118,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 102,125 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

