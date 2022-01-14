Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Intuit by 48.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 93.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 104.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,413,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $552.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $635.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $359.33 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $156.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.10.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

