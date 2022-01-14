Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Get Intrusion alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Intrusion stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $68.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Intrusion by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Intrusion by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

See Also: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.