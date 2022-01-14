Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.19

Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.71. Intevac shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 63,292 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $137.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

