Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFSPF. TD Securities increased their price target on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Get Interfor alerts:

IFSPF stock opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.