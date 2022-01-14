Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,007 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.22.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

