Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 3.5% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.14% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $739,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 287,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,671,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.75. 53,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

