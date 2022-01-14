Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $55.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $223.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

