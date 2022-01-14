Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.71.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

