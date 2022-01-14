Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Intel by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,320,560. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $225.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

