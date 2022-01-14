Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Piper Sandler

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.40.

INTA traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,059. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

