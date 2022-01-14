Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Down 73.2% in December

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the December 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

