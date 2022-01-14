Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $255.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

INSP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $235.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.07 and a beta of 1.63. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.18 and its 200 day moving average is $228.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

