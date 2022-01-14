Inspire Investing LLC Trims Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $993,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 120.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $191.92 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.59.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 in the last ninety days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.