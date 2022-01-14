Inspire Investing LLC Sells 5,919 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 31.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJI. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJI. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

