Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $27,949,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 301,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 60.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 199,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 186,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 126.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 287,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 160,860 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

