Inspire Investing LLC Has $287,000 Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.32. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

