Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Sells 9,332 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $305,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRO opened at $30.42 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

PRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PROS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,167,000 after purchasing an additional 49,413 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,877,000 after buying an additional 324,407 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in shares of PROS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,772,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,904,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,154,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,965,000 after buying an additional 53,664 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PROS by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,741,000 after buying an additional 35,710 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

