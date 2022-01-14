Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Sells $800,485.64 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $800,485.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $40.97 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

