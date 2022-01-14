Insider Selling: DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Insider Sells 2,183 Shares of Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DD stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,544,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after acquiring an additional 741,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after acquiring an additional 811,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.