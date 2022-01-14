Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $21,485.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $21,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $22,705.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $23,770.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.45. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 82.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at $222,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

