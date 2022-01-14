Insider Buying: Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) Insider Purchases 256,957 Shares of Stock

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) insider Michael Ferraro acquired 256,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$513,914.00 ($369,722.30).

The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and a 55% interest in the Portland aluminium smelter in Victoria, Australia.

