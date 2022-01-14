InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Shares Up 12.7%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO)’s share price was up 12.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.75. Approximately 609,391 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 463,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

Separately, ATB Capital raised shares of InPlay Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.19 million and a P/E ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.58.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$31.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.