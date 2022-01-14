Infosys (INFY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Infosys (NYSE: INFY):

1/13/2022 – Infosys had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $28.00.

1/12/2022 – Infosys had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00.

1/10/2022 – Infosys was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

Infosys stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. 410,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241,801. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Infosys by 46.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 302,533 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Infosys by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 737,732 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at $305,000. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

