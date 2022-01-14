Informa (LON:INF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 640 ($8.69) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.84) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Informa from GBX 640 ($8.69) to GBX 635 ($8.62) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.60) to GBX 568 ($7.71) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 634.67 ($8.61).

Get Informa alerts:

INF stock opened at GBX 560.60 ($7.61) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 459.80 ($6.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 603.60 ($8.19). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 511.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 522.53. The company has a market cap of £8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £48,900 ($66,377.09).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.