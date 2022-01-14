IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 468 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in Aflac by 94.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 677,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after buying an additional 329,212 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Aflac by 7.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Aflac by 1.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 153,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Aflac by 84.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 212,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.28. The company had a trading volume of 42,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,372. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

