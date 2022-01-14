IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,687 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

NYSE:EOG traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.19. 49,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,432. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.45.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

