IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 498 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.11. 412,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,265,404. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $660,580.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,459,277 shares of company stock valued at $80,718,365.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. decreased their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

