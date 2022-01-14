IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 14,564 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $106.01. 52,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,700. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.95. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $105.95 and a 12 month high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

